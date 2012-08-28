* Quarterly profit C$1.22 a share excluding items; Wall St
view C$1.19
* Office sale gain of C$614 mln
* Raises dividend by C$0.02/share to C$0.72
Aug 28 Bank of Nova Scotia's quarterly
profit rose 57 percent on the back of a gain from the sale of
the corporate headquarters in Toronto, and Canada's No. 3 lender
raised its quarterly dividend, it said on Tuesday.
Toronto-based Scotiabank said it had earned C$2.1 billion,
or C$1.69 a share, in the third quarter ended on July 31,
compared with C$1.3 billion, or C$1.10 a share, a year earlier.
Stripping out a C$614 gain from the office sale and other
items, the profit was C$1.22 a share, just ahead of the
analysts' average estimate of C$1.19, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Scotiabank agreed to sell the 68-story Scotia Plaza office
complex for $C1.27 billion to a pair of real estate investment
trusts earlier this year.
The bank said it was trying to take advantage of Toronto's
red-hot commercial office market, but analysts said the positive
offshoot of the deal was that it strengthened Scotiabank's
capital position just head of the implementation of stricter
Basel III capital rules in 2013.
The bank raised its quarterly dividend by 2 Canadian cents
to 57 Canadian cents a share.