Dec 6 Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada's No. 3 lender, said on Friday its fourth-quarter profit rose 12 percent, helped by a rise in banking fees, stronger wealth management revenue and higher net interest income.

The bank, known as Scotiabank, earned C$1.70 billion ($1.60 billion), or C$1.30 per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 31.

That compared with a profit of C$1.52 billion, or C$1.18 per share, a year earlier.