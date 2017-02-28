TORONTO Feb 28 Bank of Nova Scotia,
Canada's third-biggest lender, reported improved first-quarter
earnings that were just ahead of expectations, benefiting from a
strong performance in the Pacific Alliance trade bloc.
Scotiabank said net income in the first quarter to Jan.31
was C$2 billion ($1.5 billion) compared with C$1.8 billion the
year before. Earnings per share rose to C$1.58 from C$1.44 the
year before. Analysts had on average forecast earnings of
C$1.57, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.
($1 = 1.3183 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Keith Weir)