* Sells Toronto complex for C$1.27 bln
* Sale boosts capital levels
* Bank will remain tenant in buildings
TORONTO, June 15 Bank of Nova Scotia
will record a C$600 million ($586 million) after-tax gain in its
fiscal third quarter from the sale of its Scotia Plaza office
complex in Toronto, the bank said as it announced the closing of
the deal on Friday.
Scotiabank said last month it would sell the complex for
C$1.27 billion to Toronto's Dundee Real Estate Investment Trust
and Calgary's H&R Real Estate Investment Trust as it aimed to
capitalize on Toronto's strong commercial real estate market.
Analysts said the bank, Canada's third largest, was also
likely trying to pump up its capital levels ahead of stricter
global capital and liquidity regulations for banks that start to
take effect next year. Scotiabank said the sale will boost its
common equity Tier 1 ratio under Basel III by about 25 basis
points.
The sale includes a 68-story tower of postmodern design,
which is Canada's second-tallest office building and holds the
company's head office, as well as a 1951 art-deco building and
other ancillary properties on the same block.
Scotiabank, which occupies 61 percent of the complex, will
remain a tenant. The company will release its results for its
third quarter, which ends July 31, on Aug. 28.
Its shares closed 2 Canadian cents lower at C$51.98 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday.
($1=$1.02 Canadian)
(Reporting By Cameron French; Editing by Peter Galloway)