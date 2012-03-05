* CCS to create 5,000 jobs, 3.5 bln pounds for Scotland
* 100 percent green electricity by 2020 seen possible
* Scotland would not oppose nuclear plant extensions
LONDON, March 5 Scotland plans to fit all
its existing coal-fired power plants with carbon capture and
storage (CCS) technology by 2025 and require new coal stations
to be fully equipped with CCS from the turn of the decade, the
Scottish government said on Monday.
"A 'rolling review' of the technical and economic viability
of CCS will take place by 2018, looking specifically at
retro-fitting CCS to existing coal plants, with the likelihood
of having existing plants retro-fitted by no later than 2025,"
the government said in a report about the future of Scotland's
electricity generation.
CCS is seen as a vital technology to help reduce carbon
emissions from thermal power plants in order to achieve legally
binding climate change targets, but the technology remains
commercially unproven and costly to develop.
Currently, all coal-fired power plants built in Scotland
have to be equipped with CCS technology on at least 300
megawatts (MW) of installed capacity, while gas and oil-fired
plants have to be ready to fit CCS equipment in future.
"The successful demonstration of CCS in Scotland over the
next decade could create up to 5,000 jobs and be worth 3.5
billion pounds ($5.6 billion) to the Scottish economy," the
report said.
UK government plans to financially support a CCS project at
Longannet in Scotland fell through in October when the developer
and the state could not agree on the funding required.
The UK energy ministry is expected to launch a new CCS
tender for up to 1 billion pounds of funding shortly, while the
European Commission is running a parallel EU-wide funding
programme for CCS and renewable energy projects.
100 PERCENT RENEWABLE
The report also showed that Scotland's ambition to produce
enough power from renewable energy sources to cover 100 percent
of gross consumption by 2020 was possible, with 14-16 gigawatts
(GW) of green energy capacity needed.
"We know our target is technically achievable. Scotland
already leads the world in renewable energy, and we have the
natural resources and the expertise to achieve so much more,"
said Scottish Energy Minister Fergus Ewing.
But the government recognised the need for stable baseload
power generation from thermal and nuclear power plants to
complement intermittent renewable energy.
Even though Scotland is opposed to the construction of new
nuclear power plants, it said it would not block the lifetime
extension of EDF Energy's two existing nuclear plants
in Scotland.
The utility's Hunterston and Torness nuclear plants are due
to close in 2016 and 2023, respectively, but EDF Energy plans to
extend the reactors' operating lifetimes by at least five years
if the nuclear regulator sees an extension as safe.
The report did not address potential energy issues that
could arise from Scotland's quest for independence.
Two weeks ago, Scottish utility SSE said plans for a
Scottish secession had increased investment risks and called
into question nearly 1 billion pounds of its potential energy
investments.
($1 = 0.6307 British pounds)
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by Jane Baird)