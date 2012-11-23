By Ian MacKenzie
EDINBURGH Nov 23 Scotland's National Museum
raised the curtain this week on celebrations marking the
bicentenary of the birth of the country's most renowned African
explorer, David Livingstone, in conjunction with museums in
Malawi and Zambia.
Livingstone's explorations took him across Africa and he was
the first white man to see the majestic Victoria Falls on the
Zambezi river on the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe.
The Edinburgh exhibition follows his career from his birth
on March 19, 1813, in Blantyre, eight miles from Glasgow, his
early days working in the town's cotton mill, medical studies in
Glasgow, his training as a medical missionary and the African
adventures that made him a national hero in Britain.
One of the more famous African meetings took place in
November 1871 between Livingstone and the Welsh-American
explorer and journalist Henry Morton Stanley.
Stanley had been hired by the New York Herald newspaper to
track down the missing Livingstone. They met near the shore of
Lake Tanganyika where Stanley has been attributed with the
greeting: "Dr Livingstone, I presume."
Livingstone died worn-out by hardship and ill health on his
final expedition in central Africa on May 1, 1873. His heart was
buried in Africa and his body in London's Westminster Abbey.
Lovemore Mazibuko, director of museums of Malawi, said
Livingstone was still venerated in southern Africa for his work
as a missionary, doctor and educator, and above all for his
bitter opposition to the slave trade prevalent at the time and
his vision for legitimate trade and commerce for the region.
"He brought an end to the slave trade and in that sense he
is regarded as a liberator...he changed people's perception on
the way people related to one another irrespective of tribe,
irrespective of their colour, irrespective of their social
status," Mazibuko told Reuters at the opening of the exhibition
which runs to April 7 next year.
An exhibition on Livingstone will also be held at the
Malawian town of Blantyre next year, the museum director said.
Friday Mufuzi of the Livingstone Museum close to the
Victoria Falls noted Zambia had rid itself of most colonial
names after it gained independence from Britain in the mid-20th
century -- apart from Livingstone, who is still regarded as an
"iconic figure" in the country.
Coincidental with the exhibition, Scottish writer Julie
Davidson has published a book on the life and travels of
Livingstone's wife Mary, "Looking for Mrs Livingstone"
(published by St Andrews Press).
Her father the Scottish missionary Robert Moffat, during a
visit home in 1839, inspired Livingstone to dedicate his life to
mission work in Africa.
Mary, the first of 10 Moffat children born in Africa, nursed
Livingstone back to health after he was badly mauled by a lion,
married him in 1845 and shared his hardships in the African
interior during which she gave birth to six children before she
died of malaria in 1862.
