RPT-UPDATE 1-Libyan faction takes fight to eastern commander, exposes oil port defences
* Output from key oil ports threatened (Adds updated oil production figure)
LONDON Nov 30 Eight people are confirmed dead after a police helicopter crashed into a packed Scottish pub on Friday night, the chief constable of police for Scotland, Stephen House, said on Saturday.
The dead include the three crew of the helicopter, while another 14 people remain in hospital with serious injuries, House told reporters. (Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
* Output from key oil ports threatened (Adds updated oil production figure)
FRANKFURT, March 10 Nearly all flights were cancelled at Berlin's two airports on Friday due to strike action by ground staff, who want an increase in pay to 12 euros ($12.71) from 11 euros an hour.
* Green energy car sales rebound around 30 pct (Adds detail, background)