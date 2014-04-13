LONDON, April 13 Britain's aerospace and defence
industries warned on Sunday that the sector could lose its
global competitive edge as a result of Scotland's bid for
independence, which is due to be decided by a referendum later
this year.
The ADS Group, an aerospace and defence trade organisation,
said the uncertainty over the future of taxation, fiscal and
monetary policy that the Sept. 18 referendum has generated was a
major cause of concern for firms operating in Britain.
"September's referendum on the future of Scotland could
have a profound impact on these sectors' global
competitiveness," said ADS Group Chief Executive Paul Everitt.
"In addition to the debates about monetary and fiscal
policy, there is genuine uncertainty about the impact of
independence on the UK's - and Scotland's - international
influence, export opportunities and inward investment."
Britain is home to a number of major aerospace and defence
industry firms such as BAE Systems, Cobham and
Babcock - all of whom are members of the ADS Group.
Britain's defence sector has a 22 billion pound ($37
billion) annual turnover and employs more than 300,000 people.
The industry is heavily reliant on government procurement,
leaving it exposed to political uncertainty.
Sunday's comments are the latest in series of warnings from
business leaders across a range of sectors, including finance
and energy, who are concerned about a possible end to Scotland's
307-year tie with the rest of Britain.
In their statement the ADS Group warned that a split may
have far-reaching consequences, such as forcing companies into a
costly reshuffling of supply chains which straddle the
English-Scottish border.
"Companies are concerned about the costs and consequences
negotiation and transition arrangements might have on
procurement budgets, mature supply chains and highly-skilled
workforces," Everitt said.
