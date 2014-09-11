(Repeats to add cross-reference to Breakingviews comment)
* RBS says would re-locate holding company in England
* To retain significant operations in Scotland
* Says independence would otherwise hit ability to borrow
* Lloyds would also relocate
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Sept 11 Scotland's two biggest banks
have said they would relocate to England if Scots vote for
independence next week, adding to the economic uncertainties the
country faces if it decides to end its 307-year union with the
rest of the UK.
The diminished presence of Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS)
and Bank of Scotland-owner Lloyds Banking Group
, along with other leading financial groups which have
also said they might relocate some operations on a "yes" vote,
could be a significant loss given the sector's importance in the
Scottish economy.
RBS, based in Scotland since 1727 and which employees 11,500
staff there, said on Thursday it had taken the decision because
a vote for independence would create uncertainties which could
impact its ability to borrow.
"RBS believes that it would be necessary to re-domicile the
bank's holding company and its primary rated operating entity
(The Royal Bank of Scotland plc) to England," it said in a
statement.
The bank, 81 percent-owned by the British government, said
the decision was part of contingency planning ahead of the vote
which was responsible and prudent and was what its customers,
staff and shareholders would expect it to do.
RBS said however it intended to retain a significant level
of its operations and employment in Scotland to support its
customers there and the activities of the whole bank.
Lloyds, 25 percent-owned by the British government, said
late on Wednesday its contingency plans for Scottish
independence included setting up "new principle legal entities
in England", confirming what banking industry sources told
Reuters last week.
Both banks had previously warned that Scottish independence
would present a significant risk to their businesses, affecting
their funding, tax and compliance costs.
Lloyds, which employs 16,000 staff in Scotland, said it had
responded to an increased level of enquiries from customers
wanting to know about its plans following next Thursday's vote.
"While the scale of potential change is currently unclear,
we have contingency plans in place which include the
establishment of new principal legal entities in England," it
said in a statement.
INCREASING CONCERNS
Reuters had reported on Tuesday that Scottish banks were
increasingly concerned about worried customers looking to move
funds out of the region because of fears over the impact of
independence.
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's has warned an independent
Scotland would be unable to credibly support its banks if a new
financial crisis struck. The country's three banks, also
including National Australia Bank's Clydesdale, have
assets worth nearly 12-1/2 times the size of its economic
output.
RBS and Lloyds were bailed out by the British government at
a combined cost of 66 billion pounds ($107 billion) during the
2008 financial crisis.
The banks will have a period of at least 18 months after the
vote to take whatever action they deem necessary while
negotiations take place over the terms of Scotland's exit from
the UK.
The banks had previously been reluctant to be drawn into the
highly charged debate over Scottish independence for fear of
alienating customers, but their statements reflects the
increased chances that supporters for independence could win the
vote with polls showing the contest is too close to call.
Other leading financial groups have also said they would
react to a "yes" verdict. Insurer Standard Life for
instance on Wednesday reiterated it could transfer business to
England if necessary after the vote.
British Prime Minister David Cameron on Wednesday begged
Scots not to rip apart the UK's "family of nations" and vote
"no" in the poll.
(1 US dollar = 0.6166 British pound)
(Editing by Ken Wills and David Holmes)