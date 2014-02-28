LONDON Feb 28 British Airways-owner
International Airlines Group on Friday became the first
major company to publicly say that Scottish independence could
be good for its business.
Chief Executive Willie Walsh said he was not worried about
British Airway's prospects if Scotland voted on Sept. 18 to
split from the rest of the United Kingdom after 307 years.
"If anything, it will be slightly positive, since we believe
(an independent Scotland) will abolish air passenger duty,"
Walsh told BBC television.
His comments came after financial heavyweights Standard Life
and the Royal Bank of Scotland on Thursday voiced
concerns about the risks of independence as businesses start to
break their silence over the referendum.