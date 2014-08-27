DUNDEE Aug 27 Former British prime minister
Gordon Brown will set aside a long-running feud on Wednesday to
make his first public appearance with Alistair Darling, the
leader of the campaign to keep Scotland part of the United
Kingdom.
With three weeks to go before a historic independence
referendum on Sept. 18, the two Labour party politicians, who
fell out while in government from 2007-10, will appear in Dundee
to argue that Scotland would be better off staying in the UK.
The joint appearance by two of Scotland's most high-profile
politicians comes as postal voting gets underway and as the
campaign ratchets up with independence supporters struggling to
catch up with their rivals in the polls even though their
leader, Alex Salmond, won a final TV debate on Monday.
Darling was Britain's finance minister from 2007 to 2010
under Brown, but his comments on the 2008 financial crisis and
subsequent criticism of Brown's leadership soured relations
between the two.
Anti-independence "Better Together" campaign director Blair
McDougall urged postal voters to focus on the uncertainty that a
vote for independence would bring with no clear decision on what
currency would be used and warned of the possible impact on
pensions and public services.
"For the hundreds of thousands of Scots who will make up
their minds and vote over the next few days the big questions
are the economic ones. Gordon and Alistair are two of the
biggest economic figures in the UK," he said in a statement.
Their joint appearance came as more than 100 business
leaders joined forces in the biggest intervention by Britain's
business community in the referendum debate so far, signing a
letter to oppose Scotland ending its 307-year ties with England.
"As job creators, we have looked carefully at the arguments
made by both sides of the debate," the letter said. "Our
conclusion is that the business case for independence has not
been made."
(Writing by Belinda Goldsmith; Editing by Andrew Osborn)