(Updates after event speeches, adds quotes)
By Alistair Smout
DUNDEE Aug 27 Former British prime minister
Gordon Brown set aside a long-running feud on Wednesday to urge
Scots to reject independence in his first public appearance with
Alistair Darling, the leader of the campaign to keep Scotland
part of the United Kingdom.
With three weeks to go before a historic independence
referendum on Sept. 18, the two Labour party politicians, who
fell out while in government from 2007-10, appeared in Dundee to
argue that Scotland would be better off staying in the union.
They spoke as postal voting got underway and as the campaign
intensifies with independence supporters struggling to catch up
with their rivals in the polls even though their leader, Alex
Salmond, won a final TV debate on Monday.
Polls show the pro-independence camp is on average 14
percentage points behind the anti-independence side.
Darling was Britain's finance minister from 2007 to 2010
under Brown, but his comments on the 2008 financial crisis and
subsequent criticism of Brown's leadership soured relations
between the two.
However, the two men were full of praise for each other and
their respective efforts to stop Scotland from severing a
307-year tie with England when they addressed a crowd of several
hundred people at Caird Hall, Dundee's main concert venue.
Referring to Brown as "my good colleague", Darling said the
former British prime minister, who has previously made numerous
speeches arguing against independence, had campaigned
tirelessly. Brown said it was "a real pleasure" to speak
alongside a man he has hardly spoken to since leaving office.
"We've got the confidence and we've got the arguments,"
Darling told the audience.
"We're not just voting in a government for the next five
years, that's what happens in general elections. We are voting
for the future of our country. The nationalists only need to win
once, by one vote, and that's enough. We need to win well, and
we will win well."
Both men urged postal voters to focus on the uncertainty
that a vote for independence would bring with no clear decision
on what currency would be used in an independent Scotland and
warned of the possible impact on pensions and public services.
Brown said Scotland was far better off as part of the United
Kingdom with England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
"We should vote not for a nationalist vision of Scotland's
future, but for a patriotic vision of a Scotland playing its
full part in Britain and in the world," he said.
Their joint appearance came as more than 100 business
leaders joined forces in the biggest intervention by Britain's
business community in the referendum debate so far, signing a
letter to oppose Scotland ending its 307-year ties with England.
"As job creators, we have looked carefully at the arguments
made by both sides of the debate," the letter said. "Our
conclusion is that the business case for independence has not
been made."
