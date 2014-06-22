By Alistair Smout
DUNDEE, Scotland, June 22 Gordon Brown, once
ranked Britain's most unpopular prime minister in half a
century, may yet emerge as the man who convinces Scots to reject
independence.
For many English, Scotsman Brown is an unlikely hero.
Often brooding and awkward in front of the camera, the
former prime minister led his Labour party to its worst
electoral defeat in a generation in 2010.
But in the industrial towns of Scotland where the fate of
the United Kingdom will be set by 1 million as yet undecided
voters in a Sept. 18 referendum, few rival Brown's influence.
In speeches in towns and cities across Scotland Brown makes
a passionate case to stay within the United Kingdom - a G8 power
with a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.
Brown and an increasing number of others are fearful Britain
may be sleepwalking towards a break up.
"Countries can be lost by mistake," Brown, who still speaks
with the accent of his native land, told reporters over lunch in
London's Westminster parliament.
"Don't allow it to become British politicians versus
Scotland, which is how too easily this has been caricatured,
because that simply plays into the hands of the nationalists.
That's a losing ticket."
Less than 100 days before Scotland's independence vote,
Brown's is a sobering intervention for many English.
Polls show Scots are still unlikely to vote for independence
but they also show the Better Together campaign's lead has
narrowed. The head of that campaign, Alistair Darling, has said
the vote will be close.
Supported by Britain's three main political parties, the
Better Together message has veered from warnings over the perils
of secession to emotional appeals for unity.
BETTER TOGETHER?
Prime Minister David Cameron, whose Conservative party has
just one of Scotland's 59 seats in the London parliament, has
conceded that his privileged English background and centre-right
politics mean he isn't the best person to win over Scots.
That has left the Better Together campaign largely in the
hands of opposition Labour, winner of 41 Scottish seats in 2010
and the only party with the local organisation and support
capable of checking the secessionist Scottish National Party.
Labour strategists said many of the undecided voters are
Labour party supporters who dislike being lectured by English
Conservatives.
Enter Gordon Brown, one of very few British politicians
Scottish nationalist leader Alex Salmond is said to fear.
"As a patriotic Scot I cannot opt out of a debate and
decision that affects children whom I love and people whom I
respect and represent, all the more so since we are being asked
to make an irreversible decision that will have consequences for
generations," Brown said in his treatise 'My Scotland, Our
Britain: A Future Worth Sharing'.
The son of a Presbyterian minister, Brown studied at the
University of Edinburgh and gained a PhD on the Labour Party's
role in driving political change in Scotland.
He has represented a Scottish constituency in the London
parliament since 1983 when he shared an office with another new
Labour lawmaker, Tony Blair.
It was the start of a relationship that would dominate
British politics for more than a decade as Brown coveted and
eventually got Blair's job as prime minister in 2007 after a
decade as finance minister.
In large parts of the United Kingdom, Brown is a divisive
figure. His supporters say he steered Britain through the global
financial crisis, his critics say he mismanaged the economy and
ran up record state borrowing.
'MY SCOTLAND'
Brown has taken to the road in Scotland in his most active
political sortie since his election defeat in 2010.
In speeches he says Scotland's identity and rights are best
secured by being part of the union.
He has criticised as "patronising" some tactics used by the
Better Together campaign, notably ads featuring Lego figures
holidaying abroad - a clumsy attempt to persuade Scots they will
be financially better off within the United Kingdom.
Brown's advisers say he always intended to play a role in
the final stretch of the campaign. But his criticism of the
Better Together campaign points to concerns that pushed the
63-year-old to take an even bigger role.
Better Together's Darling has dismissed any suggestion that
he may no longer be in charge.
"I run the Better Together campaign," Darling said.
"It was always intended that (Brown) would come in. He was
always going to. That is part of the plan. He has a very
powerful voice in Scotland. This was always his plan and what he
wanted to do. I was very keen that he would do it."
When asked why Brown had taken a bigger role in the
campaign, a senior British official said: "He's one of the big
Scottish political beasts. Brown is a very significant political
figure in Scotland in a way that he is not always perceived to
be in London."
In Glasgow, Scotland's biggest city and a few miles north
from his birthplace, Brown recently filled the Old Fruitmarket,
pitching the United Kingdom as the best vehicle to promote
social justice and preserve welfare spending.
"I'm asking you to vote 'No', because I'm asking you to cast
a vote for social justice," Brown told a packed hall of Labour
activists, to cheers and applause.
"Social justice is not advanced by retreating into
independence," said Brown.
Nicola Sturgeon, deputy leader of the Scottish National
Party, said Brown had failed to implement his ideas on social
justice while in office.
"Many people will listen to Gordon Brown and think well, why
didn't he do all of these things that he's talking about now
while he was Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer,"
Sturgeon said.
"The reality for so many people across Scotland is not one
of pooling and sharing resources, it's about having resources
pulled away from them."
Brown's speech is repeated in Dundee and St Andrews, where
he mixes soccer jokes, quotes from John F. Kennedy and Nelson
Mandela and pride in the achievements of the Scottish Labour
movement to argue for staying in the United Kingdom.
"He was very good. I had to stop a few tears coming," said
Kenneth John MacDougall, a retired man from Dundee.
By placing the weight of the Scottish Labour movement behind
the Better Together campaign, Brown said he was also seeking to
forge a modern interpretation of what it means to be British
based on pooling resources for social justice and welfare.
"People are asking what Britain is about and they are asking
what Britain is for," said Brown. It's a question he is trying
to answer in the week's before vote.
(editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Janet McBride)