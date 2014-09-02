LONDON, Sept 2 The British government has "a
real confidence" in its argument in favour of Scotland staying
part of the United Kingdom, Prime Minister David Cameron's
spokesman said on Tuesday, brushing off a poll showing a rise in
support for Scottish independence.
After months of opinion polls showing Scots nationalists are
heading for defeat in the Sept. 18 referendum, a YouGov poll on
Tuesday showed the anti-independence camp's lead had shrunk to 6
percentage points from 22 a month ago.
"The only poll that counts is the referendum itself,"
Cameron's spokesman told reporters.
"There isn't a change in the approach that the government
has been and will be taking, which is in summary a real
confidence in the argument that the government and others are
making."
