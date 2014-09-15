* Independence vote to take place on Thursday
* Polls show result too close to call
* Cameron makes last visit to Scotland before vote
* Pro-independence camp in confident mood
(Relead, updates after speech)
By Guy Faulconbridge and Andrew Osborn
ABERDEEN/LONDON, Sept 15 British Prime Minister
David Cameron used his last visit to Scotland before a historic
independence referendum this week to implore Scots to remain
part of the United Kingdom, warning on Monday that a breakaway
vote would be irreversible.
With opinion polls suggesting the referendum remains too
close to call, Cameron, the leader of the ruling Conservative
party, which draws most of its support from England, pleaded
with voters not to use the referendum as a protest vote.
"There's no going back from this. No re-run. If Scotland
votes 'yes' the UK will split and we will go our separate ways
forever," he told an audience packed with Conservative party
supporters in Aberdeen, the centre of Scotland's oil industry.
"Don't think: I'm frustrated with politics right now, so
I'll walk out the door. If you don't like me I won't be here
forever. If you don't like this government it won't last
forever. But if you leave the UK that will be forever."
Cameron's trip was a last-ditch effort to try to persuade
Scotland's many undecided voters to reject independence. Up to
500,000 people out of more than 4 million registered voters are
estimated to be unsure how they will vote.
Campaigning in Scotland is fraught with difficulty for
Cameron, whose right-leaning party is unpopular with Scots who
have traditionally voted for the left-leaning opposition Labour
party and harbour bitter memories of former Conservative prime
minister Margaret Thatcher's 1979-1990 stint in power.
Cameron's Conservatives have only one of 59 British
parliamentary seats in Scotland, and the pro-independence
Scottish National Party (SNP) has elbowed Labour aside in recent
years to emerge as the dominant political force.
Cameron, his voice at times faltering with emotion, spoke
after a video was shown extolling British achievements and some
of the most prominent figures of British history from Winston
Churchill to Alexander Fleming, a Scot who discovered
penicillin.
"Independence would not be a trial separation. It would be a
painful divorce," Cameron said, standing in front of a giant
Union Jack flag and a poster saying "Lets stick together".
"Head and heart and soul, we want you to stay."
Cameron has conceded his public image as a privileged
Englishman with aristocratic roots does not make him the best
person to advocate against Scottish independence.
Scottish nationalists criticised him for staying away in the
early months leading up to the vote as complacent, and now that
he is showing his face, they portray him as a condescending
Englishman in no position to advise Scots on how to vote.
Details of his visits north of the English border are not
revealed until the last minute for security reasons and critics
say his advisers try to minimise his contact with the public to
avoid nationalist heckling. The visit was expected to last only
hours.
CONFIDENT PRO-INDEPENDENCE LEADER
Alex Salmond, the pro-independence SNP leader, was out
campaigning too on Monday in Edinburgh where he met business
leaders who back the breakaway campaign.
He predicted Scotland would vote for independence and that
the next time Cameron visited would be to discuss the details of
the 5-million strong population's divorce settlement from the
United Kingdom.
"The next time he comes to Scotland it will not be to
love-bomb or engage in desperate last-minute scaremongering,"
Salmond said in a statement. "It will be to engage in serious
post-referendum talks."
Independence supporters say it is time for Scotland to
choose its own leaders and rule itself, free of control from
London and politicians they say ignore their views and needs.
Cameron repeated the anti-independence "Better Together"
campaign's core message: that by staying in the United Kingdom,
Scotland can take advantage of the benefits of belonging to a
larger, more influential entity while enjoying an
ever-increasing measure of autonomy.
"No" campaigners counter that Scotland is more secure and
prosperous as part of the United Kingdom and say the end of the
union would destroy three centuries of bonds and shared history
as well as bring in economic and financial hardship.
Cameron's visit comes after David Beckham, the retired
footballer, added his name to a petition of English celebrities
who say they want the Scots to stay.
The celebrity group, "Let's Stay Together", is organising a
public rally on Monday evening in London's Trafalgar Square.
It was the pro-independence camp's turn on Sunday night when
a host of Scottish rock stars including the band Franz Ferdinand
and Mogwai played a concert in Edinburgh.
Singer Amy McDonald told the audience: "People fight and die
for this (independence) and all we have to do is put a little
cross in a box. Scotland, you know what to do."
Opinion polls indicate the vote is hard to call.
Out of four recent polls, three showed those in favour of
maintaining the union had a lead of between 2 and 8 percentage
points. But an ICM poll conducted over the Internet showed
supporters of independence in the lead with 54 percent and
unionists on 46 percent.
More than 4 million Scots as well as English and foreign
residents, from the Highlands and Islands to Glasgow's gritty
inner city estates, are eligible to vote.
The question on the ballot paper will ask simply: "Should
Scotland be an independent country?"
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout and Angus MacSwan in
Edinburgh and Sarah Young, William James and Kate Holton in
London; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)