EDINBURGH, Sept 10 British Prime Minister David
Cameron said on Wednesday that he would be heartbroken if Scots
vote in next week's referendum on independence to tear apart the
family of the nations of the United Kingdom.
Cameron, speaking at the Scottish Widows building in
Edinburgh, also cautioned that a currency union with an
independent Scotland would not work and that if Scots did vote
for secession, Britain would not share the pound.
"I would be heartbroken if this family of nations ... was
torn apart," Cameron said, adding that a vote on independence
went far beyond dissatisfaction with the present Conservative
government.
"I think people can feel it is a bit like a general election
- that you make a decision and five years later you can make
another decision if you are fed up with the effing Tories, give
them a kick and then maybe we'll think again. This is totally
different to a general election: This a decision about not the
next five years but a decision about the next century."
(Reporting by Angus MacSwan, writing by Guy Faulconbridge,
editing by Stephen Addison)