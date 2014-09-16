Sept 16 Scotland is set to vote on Sept. 18 on
whether to sever its 307-year-old ties with England and break up
the United Kingdom, with latest opinion polls indicating that
the vote is too close to call.
More than 130 business leaders recently signed a letter
calling for the UK to stay together, while about 200 business
leaders are standing firm on the other side of the debate.
(bit.ly/1sYUlXD)
Following are comments of Britain's top companies and firms
with operations in the UK on the Scottish referendum:
Sept. 16
Prudential Plc's CEO says that it is in the
long-term interests of Scotland to remain part of the UK, and
adds that the British insurer will continue operating in
Scotland and fulfilling its obligations irrespective of the vote
outcome.
Sept. 15
Chief Executive of Aviva Plc cautions that
independent Scotland would "almost certainly" see higher
borrowing costs for infrastructure projects, but says the
British insurer does not intend to pull out of the region.
Sept.12
Tim Martin, chairman and founder of JD Wetherspoon Plc
, says the pub chain is expanding its outlets in Scotland
and that the region could prosper on its own just as other small
countries such as Singapore and New Zealand have.
Sept. 11
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc warns it "would be
necessary to re-domicile the bank's holding company", if Scots
vote for separation.
Ad firm M&C Saatchi Plc says keeping track of the
referendum as its largest UK client - the Royal Bank of Scotland
- may relocate to England if the UK is split.
TSB Banking Group Plc, which is part-owned by
Lloyds, says may relocate some operations to England should
Scotland vote for independence.
National Australia Bank Ltd says contingency plans
for its Scotland-based subsidiary, Clydesdale Bank, include
moving to England if Scotland votes to end its union.
Weir Group Plc's CEO Keith Cochrane says cannot
assure that the engineering company will keep its Glasgow
headquarter if Scotland decides to split, and adds that it will
not commit to the region without more clarity on the currency
and tax regime that it could adopt.
Dutch insurer Aegon NV says it would set up a new
registered life company in England if Scotland exited and that
policies for its non-Scottish customers in the UK would continue
to be in sterling, while supporting any different currency for
Scottish based customers.
British retailers John Lewis Partnership Plc and
Next Plc say Scottish consumers may face higher prices,
if they vote to split.
Tesco Bank, one of the big five lenders in the Scottish
market, cautions will move its head-office out of Scotland and
into England if Scots vote for independence but says that it
will remain in the market "regardless of the outcome of the
referendum".
Sept. 10
Part-nationalised British bank Lloyds Banking Group Plc
says contingency plan includes setting up "legal
entities in England", if Scotland votes for independence.
BP Plc Chief Executive Bob Dudley says he hopes Scots
vote against independence because the United Kingdom would
better provide the stability required for long-term investment
in the oil-producing North Sea.
Edinburgh-based insurer Standard Life Plc says the
referendum would have no impact on dividend payments or its
London listing and reiterates it could transfer business to
England if necessary.
The head of one of Britain's largest defence suppliers,
France's Thales SA, voices concerns over jobs and
investment if Scotland votes to leave.
Sept. 9
Britain's biggest DIY retail group Kingfisher Plc's
Chief Executive Ian Cheshire warns that a vote in favour of
Scottish independence may mean an increase in costs for the
Scottish business that would be passed on to customers, Sky News
reports. (bit.ly/YsU4Ue)
Sept. 3
If Scots vote to break up the UK, it would cost everybody
money, says Tom McPhail, head of pensions research at fund
supermarket and financial advisor Hargreaves Lansdown Plc
.
Aug. 29
Exova Group Plc CEO cautions that a vote in favour
of a split would result in some short-term uncertainty for its
regional business. The material testing services provider says
could easily shift its small head-office out of Edinburgh, if
needed.
Aug. 21
Uncertainty over Scotland's currency arrangements could
prompt capital flight, leaving its financial system in a
"parlous state", writes Douglas Flint, chairman of HSBC Holdings
Plc.
Aug. 19
Edinburgh-based John Menzies Plc says to wait for
the outcome of the vote to decide whether to make any changes.
Aug. 12
UK insurer Prudential Plc says to continue operating
in Scotland and fulfilling its obligations irrespective of the
outcome of the vote.
June 25
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc says considering
its options as a 'yes' vote would have implications for its
credit rating, taxes and regulation.
June 18
British engineering contractor Babcock International Group
Plc in the risks section of its annual report says
revenue from its operations on the Clyde and its ability to win
contracts for the Royal Navy would be hurt, if Scotland votes to
split. (bit.ly/1urstOB)
June 2
BAE Systems Plc chief executive says a split could
complicate the issue of pension schemes and would force Europe's
biggest defence contractor to talk to its major UK customers.
May 31
Kingfisher Plc's chief executive says the home
improvement retailer's DIY chain, B&Q, would not leave the
region in case of a vote for independence.
May 16
Oil services company Amec Plc says hasn't made any
specific treasury planning and will wait for the outcome of the
referendum.
March 6
Aggreko Plc, the world's biggest temporary power
provider, warns it would have to split its UK business in half,
leading to significant costs, if Scots vote for independence.
Royal Dutch Shell Plc, a key player in the North
Sea oil and gas fields off Scotland, cautions that a vote for
independence could mean greater uncertainty for the energy
industry.
Feb. 28
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA chief
executive says Scottish independence would be "slightly
positive" as an independent Scotland could move to eventually
abolish air passenger duty. IAG owns British
Airways.
Ryanair Holdings Plc's CEO supports Scottish
government's intentions to abolish air passenger duty if the
United Kingdom was split. (bbc.in/1qy7SFZ)
Feb. 4
BP Plc chief executive warns that Scottish
independence could cause his company "uncertainties".
Dec. 9, 2013
Wal-Mart's Asda Group Ltd and WM Morrison
Supermarkets Plc caution that a vote in favour of a
breakup could mean higher food bills for Scottish consumers.
(Compiled by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)