* Leader of Scottish anti-secessionist campaign says vote
close
* Darling hopes a clear vote ends independence debate for
years
* Former finance minister to decide own future after
referendum
By Belinda Goldsmith
LONDON, June 4 Scotland's vote on leaving the
United Kingdom will be close but the economic argument for the
307-year union with England will sway many undecided voters, the
head of the anti-secessionist campaign said on Wednesday.
In the biggest challenge to the union since Irish
nationalists created a breakaway republic almost 100 years ago,
about 4 million residents of Scotland over the age of 16 will
vote on Sept. 18 on whether to declare independence from London.
Polls indicate Scots will vote to stay in the United Kingdom
but a large number of still undecided voters and the risk of
unexpected events means the ballot will be tight, said Alistair
Darling, head of the Better Together campaign against secession.
"It is going to be closer than people think - what matters
is who turns out on the day," said Darling, a Scot who served as
Britain's finance minister from 2007 to 2010 under former Labour
Prime Minister Gordon Brown.
"There is still a very substantial group of people who as I
say are being pulled both ways, head and heart, so we shall have
to see what happens to them on the day," he told Reuters in an
interview.
Darling said the economic argument for keeping Scotland
within the United Kingdom would ultimately sway many undecided
voters. Polls show up to 20 percent of Scottish voters have
still not made up their minds.
NEED FOR CLEAR WIN
He said the economy had emerged clearly as the main issue
for voters keen to know how independence would affect their
pensions and jobs.
But he said those opposing secession needed to deliver a
healthy win to close the question for a generation and let
Scotland move on to tackle other issues.
"They only need to win once, by one vote, and there is no
going back," Darling said. "We need to win well to put the thing
to bed for a generation."
"And the closer it is, the greater the risk that they say:
'Well we didn't this time but we will be back again next year',"
he said, adding that there was evidence of some voter fatigue
over the referendum that was agreed in early 2012.
Darling said some voters were now taking more notice of
celebrities than politicians, for example singer David Bowie,
who in February urged Scots not to leave the United Kingdom in a
statement delivered at an awards ceremony by model Kate Moss.
"Here was someone who they had heard of who was not a
politician and they talked about it," Darling said.
But on a darker note, Darling said he was angry at the abuse
levelled against those who had voiced their views on
independence.
"One of our problems has been to get people to speak out and
we keep coming back to this massive problem that when people
have spoken out they are subjected to attacks. It really
reflects very badly on Scotland," Darling said.
He said one opponent of independence had chosen to stay away
from the public debate out of concern about the possible abuse
that speaking out could provoke.
MORE LOCAL POWER
As leader of the Better Together campaign, Darling has
argued the unionist case shared by all of Britain's three main
political parties, namely that Scotland is better off remaining
inside the United Kingdom but with greater autonomy.
Nationalist leader Alex Salmond, who runs Scotland's
devolved parliament, says Scotland has suffered centuries of
mismanagement by far-off leaders in London and independence plus
control of a share of North Sea oil would make it a rich nation.
After months of wrangling over the economy, the currency of
an independent Scotland and European Union membership, the major
UK parties have started to woo voters with promises of more
powers for the Scottish parliament if there is a "No" vote.
"I am in favour of the Scottish parliament having the power
to raise money as well as to spend it," Darling said.
"All three parties to varying degrees are now in favour of
that ... and it would be extremely helpful if the three parties
were to enter into a process that would allow you to see where
is the common ground."
Asked about his longer-term political ambitions, Darling
said he was waiting until after the vote to decide whether to
stand again for parliament in the 2015 general election.
"One of the big assessments that I will make is how I feel
on Sept. 19," said Darling, 60, who represents a constituency in
Edinburgh. "Obviously the result will have a huge bearing on
what I might decide to do."
(Editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Tom Heneghan)