* Final TV debate seen as opportunity for both camps
* Poll showed nationalist leader lost first TV debate
* Independence movement still behind in the polls
* Both sides chasing undecided voters before Sept. 18 vote
By Alistair Smout
EDINBURGH, Aug 25 Scotland's future will be
debated in a final TV showdown on Monday just weeks before a
historic independence referendum with the pro-breakaway camp,
behind in the polls, looking for a game-changing performance
from its leader.
As voting day, Sept. 18, draws nearer, polls show that the
campaign to sever Scotland's 307-year union with England and
leave the United Kingdom is trailing in the polls, as it
generally has been from the start.
Several recent polls have shown its support climbing a few
points, but according to the most recent "poll of polls" on Aug.
15, based on an average of the last six polls and excluding
undecided respondents, support for the pro-independence camp
stands at 43 percent against 57 percent for opponents.
However, Alex Salmond, the leader of the pro-independence
Scottish National Party (SNP), enjoys a reputation as a canny
campaigner who has unexpectedly won elections in the past.
"It's the last real public chance to reach a large
audience," Patrick Brione, director of research at pollster
Survation, said of Monday's TV debate.
"Salmond is very much the underdog at the moment, so he
really needs to pull off an impressive performance."
The debate is expected to centre on three issues: if and how
an independent Scotland could keep the pound, how many barrels
of oil are left in the North Sea, and whether Scotland's
publicly funded health service would be better off in a
breakaway state.
Salmond unexpectedly failed to dominate the first such TV
debate, on Aug. 5, in which Alistair Darling, the leader of the
anti-independence "Better Together" campaign, put him on the
spot over the issue of currency arrangements in an independent
Scotland.
The question is one that opponents of independence have long
pushed for an answer to. Yet Salmond seemed blindsided by
Darling's persistence and failed to spell out what his "plan B"
would be if the British government refused to formally share the
pound, his preferred option.
All three major UK-wide parties have ruled out such a union;
Salmond predicts their position will change if there's a "yes"
vote.
"Going into the previous debate he was the favourite, and as
a result of that people thought that he lost the debate,"
Survation's Brione said of Salmond.
"Darling benefited very much from people not expecting him
to do well going into the first debate. His performance, however
good as it was, was made to look better."
According to a snap poll, Darling, seen as a safe pair of
hands but as somewhat uninspiring, won that debate.
Salmond has said he wished he'd better explained his
currency plans and has promised to do so in Monday's debate.
A spokesman for the pro-independence "Yes Scotland" campaign
said on Sunday the debates were important because they reached a
very large audience. But he emphasised the breadth of the
movement's grassroots campaign, which he said gave it an edge.
Douglas Alexander, the Labour party's foreign affairs
spokesman and an opponent of independence, said the nationalist
campaign was in trouble.
"For them to be in a position with just days to go until
postal ballots drop where they cannot answer the most
fundamental question in relation to what currency Scotland would
use... is genuinely not where they expected to be," he said.
The debate, which will be held in an art gallery in Glasgow,
will be shown at 2030 BST (1930 GMT) on the BBC, and unlike the
first debate, will be broadcast in the rest of Britain.
