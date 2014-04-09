(Adds impact on Scottish energy bills; Scottish Power, CBI
comments)
By Karolin Schaps
LONDON, April 9 Britain may not buy electricity
from an independent Scottish state if imports from alternative
markets are cheaper, the UK government has warned, putting
further pressure on Scotland five months before its independence
vote.
A Scotland split from Britain would have to rely on
electricity exports to the United Kingdom to sell excess
renewable energy generation because its grid is connected only
with England and, to a lesser extent, Northern Ireland.
"With a range of generation sources within its own borders
and elsewhere, a continuing UK would not be obliged to purchase
energy from an independent Scottish state," Britain's Department
of Energy and Climate Change said in a report.
Britain also imports electricity from the Netherlands,
France and Ireland and plans to build other links to Belgium,
Norway and Denmark.
The government said Scottish infrastructure investments and
support costs for renewable energy would add up to 189 pounds
($320) to annual Scottish energy bills.
These costs are currently spread across consumer bills in
all of Britain.
In addition, taxpayers in an independent Scotland would face
increased costs from paying a share of decommissioning expenses
and liabilities paid to the coal industry, amounting to more
than 24 billion pounds, the government said.
The growing cost of gas and electricity has been a grave
concern to many Britons in recent months and has risen to the
top of the political agenda ahead of a 2015 general election.
The government's warning that it may not import Scottish
electricity is Britain's latest attempt to persuade Scots to
vote against independence.
Scotland's electricity network is connected with England,
where the bulk of its excess electricity supplies are delivered.
A smaller cable to Northern Ireland is rarely used for export.
Scotland is a net exporter of electricity, meaning it
produces more than it consumes. Net exports stood at 26 percent
of generation in 2012.
Companies producing electricity in Scotland include
Iberdrola's Scottish Power and British utility SSE
.
Britain's CBI business lobby said it agreed with the energy
ministry's conclusion that Scotland would be better off as part
of the UK.
"An independent Scotland could mean higher costs for
everyone and far less certainty on our future energy supply,"
said Katja Hall, CBI chief policy director.
Scottish nationalists argue that a split would give Scotland
greater economic freedom, including keeping tax revenues from UK
oil and gas exploration, which is mainly based in Scottish
waters.
The National Institute for Economics and Social Research
also warned on Wednesday that an independent Scotland would face
an immediate debt of 23 billion pounds in borrowing costs to the
UK Treasury.
Scotland votes on Sept. 18 whether to end its 307-year union
with England.
($1 = 0.5970 British pound)
