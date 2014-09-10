* UK equity outflows accelerating -SocGen
* Traders cite demand for "put" options on FTSE 100
* Scotland independence vote on Sept. 18
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 10 As Scottish opinion polls run
neck and neck, investors are scrambling to hedge their trading
bets on UK equities to protect against market mayhem if Scotland
votes next week to break away from the United Kingdom.
The referendum scheduled for Sept. 18, which will decide
whether Scotland leaves the 307-year-old union, is too close to
call, according to one polling firm. That has rattled investors
who had dismissed any need to alter trading strategy while the
pro-union camp sat on a comfortable lead for months.
Some investors are opting to sell rather than take any risk
- outflows from UK equity funds have recently accelerated,
according to fund-tracking data from Societe Generale and ETFGI.
But others see an opportunity to profit from the potential
volatility ahead by using derivatives such as options, which
give the holder the right to buy - via a "call" - or sell - via
a "put" - a security for a certain price by a future date.
Traders said activity in European options trading in general
had been relatively subdued this year, in tandem with sluggish
trading volumes on Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 equity
index, which are flat with year-ago levels, according to data
from Fidessa.
But activity had picked up since the start of September
after the holiday season, they said, driven in part by worries
over Scotland and military conflict in Ukraine.
Arcanum Asset Management's Paul Gleeson said that although
he expected the "No" campaign against Scottish independence to
prevail, he was nevertheless buying up options to protect
himself against a stock market pullback.
Gleeson has a "bear put spread" trade on Britain's benchmark
FTSE 100 index, buying up December 'put' options with a
strike price of 6,000 points, while simultaneously selling
December 'puts' with a 5,800 strike price.
The trade reflects Gleeson's view that there is a risk of
the FTSE falling at least 12 percent over the next three months
to below 6,000 points - when the December 'put' he holds turns
profitable - but not as far as 5,800 points.
Thomson Reuters' options watch data shows more demand for
'put' options due to mature on Sept. 19 - when the result of the
Scottish vote will be known - than for 'call' options.
Open interest currently stands at 17,221 contracts out for a
'put' option due to expire on that day with a strike price of
6,600 points - some 3 percent below the FTSE's current levels -
whereas open interest stands at 12,764 contracts for a 'call'
option betting on the FTSE hitting 6,900 points by then.
Mike Turner, European equity options broker at XBZ Limited,
also said there was more demand for "puts" betting on a market
fall rather than bullish "call" options as the vote approached.
"There is definitely more 'put' activity," he said.
BETTER OUT
Societe Generale analysts said in a note on Tuesday that net
outflows from UK equity funds had been accelerating, amid fears
that a Scottish vote in favour of independence could also raise
the chance of Britain leaving the European Union.
Stripping out Scottish MPs from the Westminster parliament
could tip the balance towards the Conservatives, who have
promised a referendum on EU membership.
"The UK is increasingly a case apart, with net in-flows into
UK mutual funds and ETFs (exchange traded funds) falling far
behind its European neighbours," said Alain Bokobza, head of
SocGen's global asset allocation team.
SocGen cited data from its own research and from EPFR Global
that tracked the flows of funds up to the end of July.
The pattern was also backed up by data from ETFGI, a
research and consultancy firm covering the ETF and ETP (exchange
traded products) industry.
While all European flows have been hit by concerns over
fighting in Ukraine with pro-Moscow separatists, according to
ETFGI, some traders said uncertainty ahead of the Scotland
independence vote was having an additional negative impact on
the FTSE, with sterling also having fallen to 10-month
lows against the dollar as the Scottish vote looms.
The FTSE underperformed rival European markets on Monday as
a drop in the shares of companies with strong business ties to
Scotland - including major banks such as Royal Bank of Scotland
and Lloyds - dragged down the broader market.
Nomura strategists backed "shorting" UK banks - betting on
them falling - while going "long" with bets that rival European
banks would rise.
