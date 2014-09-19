LONDON, Sept 19 The chief executive of
Scotland-based fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management
said he did not expect potential constitutional changes
following the Scottish independence vote to materially impact
the company.
Martin Gilbert told Reuters on Friday he and the company
would remain neutral on the debate around so-called 'devolution
max', adding the issue of what powers were ceded to Edinburgh
was "now firmly in the Westminster politicians' hands".
"It's now up to Westminster to deliver, but we'll be neutral
on that and I don't expect it will have any more impact on our
businesses than the vote did. So no repercussions on us, I
think."
On the issue of Scotland becoming a more attractive
destination for fund managers and others should Scotland be
given tax-raising powers, Gilbert said Alex Salmond, the leader
of Scotland's 'yes' campaign, had already talked about lowering
corporation tax to attract people to Scotland "and the same
could work for income tax, I'd expect".
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Steve Slater)