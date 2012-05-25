(Repeats without changes)
* Pro-independence campaign to launch on Friday
* Polls show opponents in lead
* Independence would break up Britain, diminish stature
By Andrew Osborn
EDINBURGH, May 25 Supporters of independence for
Scotland will launch on Friday what they say is the biggest
grassroots campaign in Scottish history, a move that could
result in the demise of a 305-year-old union with England and
the breakup of Britain.
Seeking to tap into a cocktail of historical rivalry,
opposing political tastes, and a perception that the British
parliament in London does not nurture Scotland's national
interests, the "Yes Scotland" campaign says it wants to win a
referendum on independence in 2014 and for the country to become
fully independent by 2016.
"For the first time the issue is real because people are
going to have a vote," a spokesman for the campaign, who said he
could not be named in line with protocol, told Reuters.
"People are more open to this than they have ever been
before. It is fundamentally better for our future if decisions
about Scotland are taken by the people who care about it the
most."
If successful, such a move could create serious problems for
Britain - which comprises England, Scotland and Wales (Britain
is in turn part of the United Kingdom which also includes
Northern Ireland).
Britain's Trident nuclear submarine fleet is based in
Scotland, revenues from Scottish North Sea oil remain important
to its coffers, and analysts say Britain would find it harder to
maintain its voice at international bodies such as the U.N.
Security Council as well as in European Union decision-making.
"The biggest issue for the UK is defence," Professor John
Curtice of the University of Strathclyde said in a phone
interview. "The question would be whether an independent
Scotland would allow the UK to maintain its nuclear facilities
there."
Despite its relatively small population of just over five
million - compared to England's population of just over 52
million - a vote for Scottish independence inevitably would
diminish Britain's voice on the world stage, he added.
"The rest of the world would be surprised and shocked that
the UK was unable to hold together. It would not be perceived to
be as big a player as it is now. Its weight in the world would
be diminished."
POLITICAL DISCONNECT
Opinion polls show that around 40 percent of Scottish people
are sympathetic to independence, with around 10 percent
undecided and the remaining 50 percent opposed. South of the
border in England, polls show people are largely apathetic.
The independence drive is being led by Alex Salmond, the
feisty leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP). His party
won a majority in Scottish elections last year and under the
country's devolved system of government, it has control over
health, education and prisons.
The British government in London controls foreign policy and
defence. Yet Scotland has many of the trappings of an
independent nation - its own flag, sports teams, culture and a
history of achievements in science and literature.
Salmond wants Scotland to have its own armed forces and
foreign policy and rejects a nuclear submarine facility based
close to Glasgow.
The SNP-backed launch of the Yes Scotland campaign will take
place at a conference centre on Friday in Edinburgh, the
Scottish capital, and will be attended by pro-independence
celebrities whose names have not been revealed.
One of Scotland's most high-profile celebrity supporters of
independence is Sean Connery, famous for his cinematic depiction
of British secret service agent James Bond. The same campaign
spokesman declined to confirm whether Connery would attend.
Waiting for a bus on Edinburgh's George Street, an elegant
thoroughfare littered with statues dating back to the heyday of
the British Empire, 27-year-old bank worker Gregor Low said he
would be voting for independence.
"There has always been a romantic notion of Scotland wanting
its independence," he said. Praising the SNP and deriding the
Conservative party which is locked in an increasingly unpopular
British coalition government with the Liberal Democrat party, he
said Scottish people felt removed from London.
"How can (Prime Minister) David Cameron or (Finance
Minister) George Osborne know anything about the realities of
life in Scotland?"
Edinburgh reflects the nation's complex history. It is home
to the most tangible symbol of Scotland's thirst for greater
independence: the ultra-modern Scottish parliament building.
But ironically, it is also home to an array of British
imperial monuments built to commemorate the significant role
Scotland played in the Empire alongside England.
History runs deep in Scotland and, symbolically, the
independence referendum will be held on the 700th anniversary of
the 1314 Battle of Bannockburn in which an army commanded by
England's King Edward II was roundly defeated at the hands of a
smaller force led by Robert the Bruce, a source of enduring
pride for Scottish patriots.
The Yes Scotland campaign says it aims to go door to door in
an effort to try to persuade people to sign a "Yes Declaration".
Harry Reid, an author and journalist who has followed
Scottish politics since 1969, said the Labour party,
traditionally strong in Scotland, had seen its supporters switch
to the SNP in recent years.
That is crucial as Scotland historically is more inclined to
vote for the left, whereas English voters have voted in much
larger numbers for the right, underscoring a political fault
line between north and south.
Furious at what they saw as former prime minister Tony
Blair's support of U.S. foreign policy in Iraq and Afghanistan,
Reid said disenchanted Labour voters may yet return to the fold.
If they do - in sufficiently large numbers ahead of a
British general election in 2015 - the "yes" campaign would be
buried, he said.
"If we're going to get a decent Labour government back in
2015 people might wonder whether they really need independence."
(Additional reporting by Ian MacKenzie; Editing by Michael
Roddy)