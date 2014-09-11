(Adds comments from Salmond, reaction, background)
By Angus MacSwan and Alistair Smout
EDINBURGH, Sept 11 Three British banks said they
would relocate to London if Scotland were to break away from the
United Kingdom, a setback for supporters of independence with
the vote just a week away.
The announcements by Edinburgh-based Lloyds and
Royal Bank of Scotland - both part-owned by the UK
government - and by the Australian owners of Clydesdale bank
followed a new opinion poll that showed defenders of the
centuries-old union were slightly ahead.
A weekend survey had given the 'yes' campaign its first lead
this year, prompting the leaders of Britain's three main
political parties to clear their diaries and travel north in a
bid to persuade voters that Scotland would gain more autonomy if
it rejected independence.
The sudden prospect of a Scottish breakaway so close to the
Sept. 18 referendum has prompted a rush to action this week by
Britain's political and business elite: oil firms Shell
and BP have also expressed concern.
In another blow to the independence campaign influential
newspaper The Scotsman decided to back staying in Britain.
Lloyds bank, which is 25 percent-owned by the UK government
and controls Bank of Scotland, said its contingency plans
included setting up "legal entities in England", a move that
would not affect its business.
RBS said it "would be necessary to re-domicile the bank's
holding company."
TSB Banking Group, which is part-owned by Lloyds,
said it was likely to relocate some operations to England.
The thought of their departure caused little heartache in
some quarters.
"I would rather be poor and standing on my own two feet,
making my decisions about my country, than being ripped off by
robber barons in Westminster," said Daniel Hargreaves, a 'yes'
voter from Edinburgh - rushing to work in the city centre - who
said he was an RBS customer until two years ago.
John Swinney, finance minister in the nationalist-led
Scottish government, told BBC radio that the announcement by the
banks was a result of the refusal by Britain's government to
agree to a formal currency union with an independent Scotland.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has raised questions
about currency arrangements in an independent Scotland, saying
the country would need stockpiles of sterling if it adopted the
pound without an agreement with the rest of the United Kingdom.
That could threaten the spending promises of Scottish
National Party leader Alex Salmond, who wants a deal to share
the pound and the Bank of England with the rest of the UK.
Britain's main political parties have ruled that out.
Salmond, asked by a reporter about business leaders' concern
about independence, accused the UK government of orchestrating a
campaign among corporate leaders to talk negatively about
independence.
"I think the people of Scotland have moved beyond these
warnings and these scaremongerings," he told a news conference.
UNIONISTS AHEAD
There was some relief for unionists when a poll released on
Wednesday evening showed 53 percent of Scots would vote against
a split, against 47 percent intending to opt for independence.
The figures from the poll, carried out by Survation for the
Daily Record newspaper, were unchanged from its last survey on
Aug. 28. They excluded 10 percent of voters who said they were
still undecided.
Until a few weeks ago the "No" campaign had been
comfortably ahead according to several polling companies.
Financial markets have also seen an impact from worries
about Scotland breaking away.
Investors fear the effect on Britain of Scotland claiming
much of the North Sea oil and gas reserves. The balance of
political power in Britain - and its future membership of the
European Union are also in the balance.
The cost of hedging against sharp swings in the British
pound ahead of the Scottish referendum in a week's time jumped
to 13-month highs.
Thursday marks the anniversary of the 1997 referendum in
which Scots voted for their current devolved administration.
(Writing by William Schomberg and Costas Pitas; Editing by
Sophie Walker)