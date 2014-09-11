(Updates to add comments from Dutch insurer Aegon)
By Angus MacSwan and Alistair Smout
EDINBURGH, Sept 11 The battle for the hearts and
heads of the Scottish people intensified on Thursday as two
banks said they would shift their registered head offices to
London if Scotland voted to break away from the United Kingdom
in a referendum next week.
The warning from Edinburgh-based Lloyds and RBS
put the independence campaign on the defensive and
followed a new poll which showed a slender lead for those
wishing to keep the 307-year long union with England.
And the Scotsman newspaper, in a front-page editorial on
Thursday, announced its verdict on the choice: "We are better
together."
The latest developments heightened the drama and the
passions surrounding the historic referendum.
In the past week, polls had shown a surge in support for the
independence campaign led by Alex Salmond's Scottish National
Party, and it appeared they were on a march to victory in next
Thursday's vote.
That prompted Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron and
Ed Miliband of the opposition Labour Party to head to Scotland
on Wednesday to make emotional appeals for Scots to stay within
"Britain's family of nations".
The pro-independence camp says it is time for Scots to rule
their own country and build a fairer society without being told
what to do by a political elite in London. The campaign for
staying together says Scotland is more prosperous and secure
within the United Kingdom, and says an independent nation would
struggle to be economically viable.
The unanswered questions of what currency Scotland would use
and what central bank it would have led to alarm in the
corporate world as well as weighing on voters' minds.
Dutch insurer Aegon NV also said on Thursday it
would set up a new registered life company in England if
Scotland exited the union.
The company said policies for its non-Scottish customers in
the UK would continue to be in sterling and that it would
support any different currency for Scottish based customers.
Thursday's announcements by Edinburgh-based Lloyds
and Royal Bank of Scotland - both part-owned by the
British government - were greeted by the "No" campaign as
bolstering their position.
Lloyds bank, which is 25 percent-owned by the British
government and controls Bank of Scotland, said its contingency
plans included setting up "legal entities in England", a move
that would not affect its business.
RBS said it would be necessary to re-domicile its holding
company. TSB Banking Group, which is part-owned by
Lloyds, said it was likely to relocate some operations to
England.
Lloyds' headquarters are in London but its registered office
is in Edinburgh. RBS senior management is based in London but
its registered offices are in Edinburgh. The location of a
company's registered office, its legal home, is what dictates
its regulatory and tax regime.
NO RBS JOB CUTS
RBS Chief Executive Ross McEwan told staff that moving the
registered offices did not mean it would cut jobs in Scotland or
move operations away, and it would not affect its day-to-day
services.
"This is a technical procedure regarding the location of our
registered head office. It is not an intention to move
operations or jobs," McEwan said in a memo seen by Reuters.
Salmond seized on McEwan's comments to dismiss the
significance of the moves. He accused the British government of
orchestrating a campaign among corporate leaders to talk
negatively about independence.
"I think the people of Scotland have moved beyond these
warnings and these scaremongerings," he told a news conference.
John Swinney, finance minister in the SNP-led Scottish
government, told the BBC that the banks' announcements were a
result of the British government's refusal to agree to a formal
currency union with an independent Scotland.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has raised questions
about currency arrangements in an independent Scotland, saying
it would need stockpiles of sterling if it adopted the pound
without an agreement with the rest of the United Kingdom.
The thought of the banks' departure caused little heartache
in some quarters.
"I would rather be poor and standing on my own two feet,
making my decisions about my country, rather than being ripped
off by robber barons in Westminster," Daniel Hargreaves, a "Yes"
voter from Edinburgh, told Reuters as he rushed to work.
Salmond also repeated his stance that, despite what
political leaders in London are now saying, rump United Kingdom
would agree to a currency union in the event of a "Yes" victory
as it was common sense and would be in their mutual interest.
His confidence does not extend to financial markets, with
the pound taking a hit as the possibility of a "Yes" victory
strengthened. Investors also fear the effect on Britain of
Scotland claiming much of the North Sea oil and gas reserves.
Two of Britain's biggest retailers, John Lewis JLP.UL] and
Next also said an independent Scotland could face higher
prices in the shops.
Charlie Mayfield, chairman of department store chain John
Lewis Partnership, which also owns the Waitrose grocery chain,
said it cost more to deliver goods in Scotland due to the longer
distances and higher regulatory costs.
Next Chief Executive Simon Wolfson said it would not be
difficult for Next to adapt but he would worry that prices and
taxes would go up and jobs be lost.
Salmond also said on Thursday he was sure the European Union
would welcome independent Scotland as a member, pointing to the
substantial proportion of EU fishing and energy resources that
lie in Scottish waters.
EU membership has been another battleground, with some
European leaders saying Scotland would have to leave and apply
to rejoin. Spain, facing its own separatist movements in
Catalonia and the Basque Country, has been particularly vocal.
However, the new EU commissioner for enlargement, Johannes
Hahn, suggested on Thursday there was room for manoeuvre.
"Let's wait what will be the outcome in Scotland. Let's
allow the Scots to decide," he told Austria's ORF radio. "This
is also part of our European fabric of values - that those who
are affected decide and then the others have to respect that."
A poll released on Wednesday evening showed 53 percent of
Scots would vote against a split, against 47 percent intending
to opt for independence. The figures from the poll, carried out
by Survation for the Daily Record newspaper, excluded 10 percent
of voters who said they were still undecided.
The Scotsman editorial, covering the newspaper's first three
pages, said that independence would bring too many unknowns,
from currency to defence.
"With the choices before us, the conclusion is that we are
better together, that Scotland's interests lie not in creating
division but in continuing in the union and using its strengths
to contribute in our success," it said.
Salmond however, said he was sure Scots would vote for
independence next Thursday, despite "the blatant bullying and
intimidation" of the British government.
(Additional reporting by William Schomberg, Costas Pitas, Kate
Holton, Matt Scuffham, Shadia Nasrallah and Karen Rebelo;
Editing by Sophie Walker)