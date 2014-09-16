EDINBURGH, Sept 16 Britain promised to guarantee
Scotland's high levels of state funding, granting Scots control
over healthcare spending in a last-ditch attempt to shore up
support for the United Kingdom before Thursday's vote on
independence.
With polls showing the decision on the fate of the United
Kingdom is too close to call, welfare spending and the future of
Britain's revered National Health System have formed a central
part of nationalist Alex Salmond's case for secession.
In a deal brokered by former Labour Prime Minister Gordon
Brown, the leaders of Britain's three main political parties
said they would retain the funding equation that sustains a
higher level of public spending north of the border.
"People want to see change," said the agreement, published
in Scotland's Daily Record newspaper and signed by Prime
Minister David Cameron, Labour leader Ed Miliband and Liberal
Democrat leader Nick Clegg.
"A no vote will deliver faster, safer and better change than
separation," the agreement said.
Scottish-born Brown, who has already outlined a timetable to
grant more powers to Scotland, is taking a leading role in
trying to convince wavering voters to shun independence.
Cameron, whose job is on the line if Scots vote to break the
United Kingdon, warned on his last visit to Scotland that there
would be no going back and that any separation could be painful.
But London's rush to grant more powers to Scotland in an
attempt to pull voters behind the union risks stoking anger
among both voters and lawmakers in England, Wales and Northern
Ireland where such guarantees are unlikely to be given.
Seeking to tap into a cocktail of historical rivalry,
opposing political tastes, and a perception that London has
mismanaged Scotland for decades, nationalists say an independent
Scotland could build a wealthier and fairer country.
Unionists say independence would needlessly breakup the
United Kingdom and usher in years of financial, economic and
political uncertainty. They have warned that Scotland would not
keep the pound as part of a formal currency union.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Angus MacSwan)