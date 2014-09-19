LONDON/EDINBURGH, Sept 19 Scottish voters have rejected independence from the rest of the United Kingdom in a vote that had threatened to break up the world's sixth-biggest economy.

Below are comments from politicians, business leaders and analysts to the result of the referendum.

UK PRIME MINISTER DAVID CAMERON

"Now the debate has been settled for a generation - or as Alex Salmond has said, perhaps for a lifetime. So there can be no disputes, no re-runs - we have heard the settled will of the Scottish people.

"Now it is time for our United Kingdom to come together and move forward. A vital part of that will be a balanced settlement - fair to people in Scotland, and importantly to everyone in England, Wales and Northern Ireland as well."

SCOTLAND'S FIRST MINISTER AND NATIONALIST LEADER ALEX SALMOND

"Scotland has by a majority decided not, at this stage, to become an independent country. I accept that verdict of the people and I call on all of Scotland to follow suit in accepting the democratic verdict of the people of Scotland."

On the promises by Britain's main political parties to devolve more powers to Scotland: "Scotland will expect these to be honoured in rapid course."

ALISTAIR DARLING, LEADER OF THE ANTI-INDEPENDENCE CAMPAIGN AND FORMER BRITISH FINANCE MINISTER

"We have chosen unity over division, and positive change rather than needless separation."

"Every political party must now listen to (the public's) cry for change which could be echoed in every part of our United Kingdom but had the opportunity to express itself first in Scotland."

NIGEL FARAGE, LEADER OF THE ANTI EU PARTY, UKIP

"I really do think now we absolutely need to have a constitutional covention to talk about how we create a fair, federal United Kingdom."

"One of the big questions is, should England have a first minister? And if England has a first minister what does that mean for the authority of the prime minister of the United kingdom?

"I haven't got the answer to it. I don't think anyone has got the answer to it this morning."

JOHN LONGWORTH, HEAD OF BRITISH CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE

"The companies I speak to are clear that this cannot simply be the first in a series of referenda, until one side or the other gets the result that it wants. Business and investment prospects across the UK would be deeply hurt by a Quebec-style 'neverendum' - a lesson that politicians must heed."

JOHN CRIDLAND, HEAD OF EMPLOYERS GROUP CBI

"As the debate now moves to the question of further devolution, it is important that it does not undermine the strength of the single internal market..."

MICHAEL SAUNDERS, ECONOMIST WITH CITIGROUP

"Although the election is a clear win for the 'No' vote, support for independence is roughly 10 percent higher than polls indicated six months ago, and is sufficiently high that the referendum is likely to be followed by a 'neverendum' scenario - in which there are ongoing calls for a further referendum in coming years." (Reporting by UK bureau; compiled by William Schomberg)