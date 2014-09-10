* Public markets watch Scottish referendum
* Bankers advise avoiding referendum day deals
* Lloyds sale among the possible affected
By Freya Berry
LONDON, Sept 10 Bankers are advising companies
planning London stock market listings to avoid launching them in
the run-up to next week's Scottish independence vote or
immediately after it, because of the potential for market
volatility.
Investors are watching the Sept. 18 referendum with renewed
interest after a weekend opinion poll showed the "Yes" camp
-representing those in favour of independence - with a narrow
lead.
"There's certainly a wait-and-see approach for the next
eight days. People are nervous. Because the poll was so sudden
they have been reassessing their risk appetite," said Adam
Gishen, a partner at advisory firm Ondra Partners.
"What we've been seeing is a couple of start dates for IPO
roadshows being pushed back."
With deals like initial public offerings (IPOs) and
secondary share sales particularly sensitive to market
conditions, one senior ECM banker at a major firm said they were
advising clients not to launch either on Sept. 18 or 19 because
of the potential impact the poll could have on currency and
stock markets.
No British companies have announced their intention to float
since the summer - a late start after the summer break compared
to last year, when Foxtons was announced on August 27 -
although bankers say there are two or three offers planned for
next week.
"I was expecting a couple this week but I think people are
just holding off. If it's a good company you don't need to rush
it out the door," one broker, who declined to be named, said.
"If you look at the standard two-plus-two timetable you
really don't want to be bookbuilding at this time," the broker
added, referring to the two weeks of roadshows and two weeks of
bookbuilding that usually follow an official announcement of an
"intention to float".
"NOBODY KNOWS"
Concerns over the vote come at a time when companies already
face stiff competition for investor attention, with stock market
listing proceeds quadrupling to $55.5 billion so far in 2014
against the same period last year.
UK retailer DFS, British Car Auctions and lenders
Aldermore and Virgin Money are among
those tipped to list this year.
Bankers said that the Scottish referendum had not yet caused
major worries for firms seeking to float.
But they added that companies with UK-centred operations,
particularly those holding Scottish mortgages or loans such as
Aldermore and Virgin Money, could face depressed valuations due
to uncertainty over future earnings and outlook.
Aldermore and Virgin Money declined to comment.
Bankers also said the government's sale of the next tranche
of Lloyds shares could be affected. The sale could go
ahead in September if there is a No vote and a positive share
reaction, a banking industry source said, but would be postponed
for some time in the event of a break-up.
Lloyds and UK Financial Investments, the body that manages
the government's 25 percent stake in Lloyds, declined to
comment.
"There are all these things that nobody knows," a banker
said. "It's very hard to value a company in these conditions."
(Additional reporting by Alexander Smith and Matt Scuffham;
Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)