IMF'S LAGARDE SAYS PURSUING THE "WRONG" POLICIES COULD STOP THE NEW GROWTH MOMENTUM IN ITS TRACKS
LONDON, Sept 19 Scottish fund manager Kames Capital, a unit of Dutch insurer Aegon, has no plans to change the way it does business after Scotand rejected independence and faced the devolution of further powers from Westminster.
The firm was "content with the operating model we've always had", Chief Investment Officer Stephen Jones told Reuters.
It's parent company had said on Sept. 11 that it would create a new life insurance company in England as part of contingency plans in the event of a 'Yes' vote. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Nishant Kumar)
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The world's financial leaders are unlikely to make any reference to trade in their final communique on Saturday because they have been unable to find a wording that would suit the United States, officials with knowledge of the talks said.
DUBAI, March 18, Bahraini Islamic investment bank GFH Financial said on Saturday it had appointed a new chairman and would focus on acquiring financial institutions, infrastructure investments and other strategic assets.