* Banks see pause in lending if Scots back independence

* Uncertainty over currency of an independent Scotland

By Steve Slater and Matt Scuffham

LONDON, Sept 12 Scots may find it harder to get mortgages and other loans if they vote to separate from the United Kingdom next week, with banks likely to cut lending while they assess currency and other economic risks, bank industry sources said.

The sources, who asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter, said it was impossible to say how long any pause or reduction in lending might last, but it could be lengthy if the currency question was not quickly clarified.

"If someone wanted to get a mortgage soon after a 'yes' vote there may be a need to pause and say we need greater clarity on currency, and I think that's true of everybody," said one of the sources at a major bank.

Scots are due to vote on independence on Sept. 18. If they vote 'yes', Scotland and the rest of the United Kingdom would have 18 months to work on resolving outstanding economic issues, such as what currency Scotland would use.

The Scottish National Party (SNP), which is leading the independence campaign, has said it would like to continue using the pound in a currency union with the rest of the United Kingdom, but London has said it would not agree to this.

That could mean an independent Scotland using the pound without the consent of London, and thereby having no influence over the currency and interest rates; setting up its own currency; or trying to join the euro.

The sources said the uncertainty could make banks reluctant to commit to long-term loans such as mortgages.

"There clearly are massive uncertainties. When you have anything major like this happening, the natural consequence is to step back and have a think about plans," said Ray Boulger, senior technical manager at mortgage broker John Charcol.

"I suspect that you would see some lenders restricting their criteria one way or another."

RISKS

Jayne-Anne Gadhia, the chief executive of Virgin Money, said it had looked at the impact of the referendum and there was a lot of uncertainty about how it could affect business.

"I don't know what will happen to Scottish customers' mortgage and credit card rates because I don't know what will happen to the currency," she told Reuters.

"This will be one of the very many issues that are going to have to be resolved should there be a 'yes' vote and, at the moment, I think it is completely unresolved because of the currency position."

The latest polls show a slim majority of voters in favour of keeping Scotland in the United Kingdom.

Scotland's major banks this week said they would move their headquarters to England in the event of a vote for independence.

The SNP has accused the 'no' campaign of scaremongering, and believes London might change its position on a currency union in the wake of an independence vote.

The bank sources said that if an independent Scotland opted for a new currency, there was a risk it might fall in value.

Risks from a change in currency could require new clauses to be inserted into loan agreements, they said.

Hungary's banks have been hit hard since the 2008 financial crisis by a devaluation of its currency, after borrowers had taken out mortgages in Swiss francs and subsequently struggled to repay in the stronger currency.

One option for banks in Scotland could be to ask for greater minimum deposits for mortgages to reflect greater risk, one banker said.

Uncertainty about Scotland's economic outlook in the event of independence could add to banks' reluctance to lend.

"It's understandable banks will step back given the uncertainties," one analyst said. (Editing by Mark Potter)