LONDON, Sept 19 Lloyds Banking Group
said it would keep a "significant presence" in Scotland and was
focused on supporting lending to home buyers and companies there
after the country voted to remain part of the United Kingdom.
Edinburgh-based Lloyds was one of five lenders that said
last week it would move headquarters or operations to England if
Scots had voted for independence. It said on Friday it had
maintained a neutral stance in the debate as it was a matter for
the people of Scotland.
"The group is proud of its strong Scottish heritage and is
committed to having a significant presence in Scotland. We
remain fully focused on supporting households and businesses in
Scotland as well as right across the rest of the UK," a
spokesman for the bank said.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Simon Jessop)