UPDATE 2-G20 financial leaders row back on free trade pledge
* Commits against competitive devaluation (Recasts with final G20 statement)
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 There was a broad consensus among G20 financial chiefs that open trade was key to strengthening economic resilience, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Saturday.
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Saturday that global growth was gaining strength, but cautioned that the "wrong" policies "could stop the new momentum in its tracks."