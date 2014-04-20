LONDON, April 20 A Scottish couple who won the
lottery have donated at least 3 million pounds ($5 million) of
their winnings to the campaign for an independent Scotland,
making them Britain's biggest political donors, a newspaper
reported on Sunday.
Colin Weir, a former cameraman, and his wife Chris, a former
nurse, are from a seaside resort near the Scottish city of
Glasgow and won 161,653,000 pounds ($271.72 million) in the
Euromillions draw in 2011.
The Sunday Times, which is in the process of compiling its
annual list of Britain's richest people, said its analysis had
shown that the couple had given at least 3 million pounds to
those campaigning for an independent Scotland ahead of a
referendum on Sept. 18.
Opinion polls suggest Scotland will vote to reject
independence but that the contest is tightening a little and
supporters of a breakaway have made some ground in recent
months.
The British government minister responsible for Scotland
said last month that nationalists had a huge "war chest" to fund
their campaign and appeared more "hungry" for victory.
The Scottish National Party (SNP) and the "Yes Scotland"
campaign had received the couple's donation, the Sunday Times
reported, making the Weirs Britain's biggest political donors in
the last 15 months.
By contrast, the newspaper said the campaign to keep
Scotland part of the United Kingdom - "Better Together" - had
garnered just 863,000 pounds ($1.45 million) from a coalition of
eight people, headed by Ian Taylor, chief executive of Vitol,
the energy trader.
The report was published as an ICM poll for the Scotland on
Sunday newspaper put the pro-independence camp on 39 percent,
unchanged from a month earlier, and the anti-independence camp
on 42 percent, down four percentage points.
A separate Survation poll for the Sunday Post newspaper put
the pro-independence side on 38 percent, up one percentage point
on 10 days earlier, and the anti-independence side on 46
percent, one percentage point lower.
Scottish media reported on Sunday that several Scottish
companies had quit Britain's Confederation of British Industry
(CBI) after the business lobby registered with the Electoral
Commission to campaign against independence.
($1 = 0.5949 British Pounds)
