* Investors grow confident "No" vote will win
* All but one of basket of Scottish-based stocks higher
* Sterling tops $1.64 for first time in two weeks
* Yes vote would be barrier to Bank of England rate rise
By Anirban Nag and Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 18 British financial markets placed
a raft of late bets that Scots would vote "No" to independence
on Thursday, pushing the pound and Scottish-based stocks higher
in the final hours of polling.
Since a poll almost two weeks ago showed a surge in support
for the "Yes" campaign, worries of a vote that would send a
shockwave through Britain's political and financial system have
weighed on UK markets.
But sterling has steadily recovered this week on the back of
a series of surveys showing the "No" vote holding on to its
slender lead.
The latest poll on Thursday, published by London's Evening
Standard newspaper as Scots began to vote, showed 53 percent in
favour of the status quo, versus 47 percent for independence. In
contrast to previous polls, undecideds totalled only 4 percent.
"It seems people are growing reasonably confident of a 'No'
vote in Scotland," said Ian Gunner, portfolio manager at Altana
Hard Currency Fund.
Sterling gained more than 0.7 percent against the dollar to
trade at $1.6401. That compared to a 10-month low of
$1.6051 struck last week. Sterling hit its highest against the
euro in two years.
Out of 12 Scotland-based stocks in the FTSE 350, only one,
engineer Weir Group, was trading lower, down 0.2 percent. The
others were up between 0.1 percent and 1.96 percent.
Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar said he had bought
shares in power generation company Aggreko, which is
headquartered in Glasgow.
Aggreko was up 0.5 percent while major Scottish financial
institutions such as Royal Bank of Scotland and Aberdeen
Asset Management fared better, rising by 1.3 and 2
percent respectively.
"It seems that the market is convinced that Scotland will
remain in the UK," said Afsar.
Ten-year UK government bond yields edged up 8 basis points
to a day's high of 2.60 percent. A vote for
independence has been seen as preventing the Bank of England
from making good on market expectations for a rise in interest
rates by early next year.
(Additional reporting by John Geddie and Marius Zaharia;
writing by Patrick Graham; editing by John Stonestreet)