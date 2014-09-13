By Guy Faulconbridge
| EDINBURGH, Sept 13
EDINBURGH, Sept 13 Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch
visited Scotland on Saturday, praising the country of 5 million
people for being alive with debate ahead of a independence vote
that could break apart the United Kingdom.
Murdoch, whose global media interests stretch from movies to
newspapers that claim to turn elections, gave no hint of whether
his Scottish Sun newspaper, the country's most popular
newspaper, would openly back unionists or secessionists before
next Thursday's vote.
"No politicians, just street and pub talks," Murdoch, 83,
said on his Twitter feed. "Everywhere alive with debate.
Democracy truly at work. Both sides predicting victory."
Murdoch's paternal grandparents were Scots who emigrated
from Aberdeenshire in northeast Scotland to Australia in the
19th Century.
He said promises of more devolution made by Prime Minister
David Cameron and former Prime Minister Gordon Brown meant that
Britain would look like a federation after the vote should the
unionists win.
"Cameron and Brown have promised so much more devolution if
No wins, Britain will look like a federation. Bet many Tories
outraged," he said.
In a previous post last week, Murdoch heaped praise laced
with hints of frustration on nationalist leader Alex Salmond.
"Salmond a friend, great politician, man of the people, etc,
but I would be much happier with another great Scottish AS -
Adam Smith!," he said, refering to the 18th Century philosopher
regarded as the father of modern economics.
"Okay, how would Salmond govern? Socialist paradise no.
People need jobs, decent pay, streamline bureaucracy,new
investment. No EU."
Salmond has called Murdoch a "remarkable man".
Murdoch's political influence in Britain was once legendary
and though the billionaire has admitted that a phone hacking
scandal was a blot on his reputation, he retains considerable
clout through his stable of British newspapers.
The daily Sun tabloid, while losing readers in line with
all British newspapers, is still the Britain's biggest selling
title. Its Scottish sister, the Scottish Sun, had a daily
circulation of 248,000 in February, according to the Audit
Bureau of Circulation.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Angus MacSwan)