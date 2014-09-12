* Cost of decommissioning estimated at 40.6 bln pounds
* Tax relief given at 50-75 percent of spending
* Independent Scotland will seek contribution from Britain
By Claire Milhench
LONDON, Sept 12 Scotland will ask Britain to
help finance the cost of removing old North Sea rigs and
pipelines even if it votes for independence and gains most of
the oil revenues, a move that bankers and lawyers say may result
in years of legal battles.
An independent Scotland would benefit from most of the new
revenues from North Sea oil output - worth $50 billion a year -
but it will nevertheless ask Britain to co-finance some $60
billion of decommissioning to remove old platforms and
pipelines.
"Successive Westminster governments have accrued around £300
billion (in today's prices) in tax receipts from Scotland's oil
and gas, and therefore the Scottish government will seek a
commensurate contribution to the costs of decommissioning from
Westminster," a Scottish government spokesman said.
The UK Treasury declined to comment on its position on the
issue. But a Treasury spokesman directed Reuters to an analysis
issued in June 2014. This said that an independent Scotland
would have to invest almost 3,800 pounds (6,174.62 US dollar)
per head for decommissioning, over ten times more than when the
costs are spread across the whole UK.
Lawyers and bankers said that deciding who pays what will
complicate investment decisions for oil companies.
"We certainly will have a dispute. The liabilities are just
too large," said Andrew Moorfield, Europe-based head of
origination at Canada's Scotiabank, which is among important
lenders to the North Sea oil industry.
There are about 300 rigs in the UK North Sea and the cost of
decommissioning is expected to exceed 40 billion pounds ($65
billion) until 2040, with expenditure peaking at 1.7 billion
pounds as early as 2016, according to industry estimates.
The British government has allowed operators to offset
between a half and three quarters of this spending via tax
relief, which means that over 20 billion pounds will not be paid
to state coffers.
"The over-riding question of which administration pays what
would need to be sorted out first and that is an item on the
'to-do' list facing post-Yes negotiators," said Richard Heard,
managing director of Strategic Decom, a consultancy specialising
in decommissioning.
Stephen Murray, a partner at law firm Herbert Smith
Freehills, said there could be bureaucratic delays with regard
to consents needed for decommissioning if officials are
pre-occupied with negotiations on separation arrangements.
MARITIME BOUNDARIES
Scotland goes to the polls on Sept. 18 and the latest
surveys show that the pro-independence camp has gained ground.
The Scottish government said the outcome of talks with
Westminster on how the cost of decommissioning tax relief will
be split would have no impact on the value of the relief
received by operators.
But alongside the uncertainty around decommissioning costs,
the industry is worried that future investment in the North Sea
could be jeopardised by a dispute over maritime boundaries if
Scotland becomes independent.
"It is to be hoped that the two governments could come to a
decision quickly and avoid a dispute, which does have the
potential to stall investment in the disputed area," said Judith
Aldersey-Williams, a partner at law firm CMS.
"However, it's perhaps more likely that the question of the
boundary will be used as a negotiating weapon and only resolved
as part of a package of contentious issues," she added.
The biggest operators in the North Sea such as oil majors BP
and Royal Dutch/ Shell see the decommissioning
process as a litmus test for other regions which will one day
have to go through the same challenges as the North Sea.
Companies declined to comment specifically on challenges to
the decommissioning process arising from the potential Scottish
split from Britain.
"We face the challenges of extending the productive life of
existing assets and managing the future costs of
decommissioning. Much of this activity requires fiscal support
to be economic, and future long-term investments require fiscal
stability and certainty," BP's CEO Bob Dudley said this week.
His counterpart at Shell, Ben van Beurden, also said this
week he thought Scotland was better off with Britain: "As
existing infrastructure gets older and output falls, costs will
go up and tax receipts will come down."
Scotiabank's Moorfield said some investment could ultimately
migrate to other areas such as Norway's North Sea: "Future
investment flows are likely to be negatively impacted or
deferred until there is a clarity on decommissioning".
(1 US dollar = 0.6154 British pound)
(Additional reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, editing by William
Hardy)