LONDON, Sept 7 Britain's government will set out plans in the coming days to give Scotland more autonomy on tax, spending and welfare if it rejects independence in a referendum on Sept. 18, British finance minister George Osborne said on Sunday.

Osborne was speaking to BBC television after supporters of Scottish independence took their first opinion poll lead since the referendum campaign began.

"You will see in the next few days a plan of action to give more powers to Scotland, more tax powers, more spending powers, more .... powers over the welfare state and ... that will be put into effect the moment there is a 'no' vote in the referendum," he said.

Osborne said the plan was being agreed by all three major political parties in the British parliament. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William Schomberg; Editing by Alison Williams)