LONDON, Sept 6 Supporters of Scottish independence have taken their first opinion poll lead since the referendum campaign began, according to a YouGov survey for the Sunday Times newspaper.

With less than two weeks to go before the vote, YouGov said its poll put "Yes" voters on 51 percent, with the unionists on 49 percent, overturning a 22-point lead for the anti-independence "Better Together" campaign in the space of a month. (Reporting by Stephen Addison; Editing by Kevin Liffey)