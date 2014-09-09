* TNS poll shows surge in "Yes" to independence
* "No" vote still marginally ahead
* Former PM Brown proposes more powers for Scots in UK
* Salmond says offer is nothing new
* Odds slashed on Cameron being replaced as PM
By Angus MacSwan and Guy Faulconbridge
EDINBURGH/LONDON, Sept 9 A surge in Scottish
support for breaking away from the United Kingdom has made an
independence vote in nine days too close to call, a poll showed
on Tuesday, as London scrambled to shore up the 307-year union
by pledging more autonomy to Scotland.
The number of people in the TNS poll saying they would vote
"No" to independence fell to 39 percent from 45 percent a month
ago while "Yes" support leapt to 38 percent from 32 percent.
"This poll reveals a remarkable shift in voting intentions,"
said Tom Costley, head of TNS Scotland.
"It is too close to call and both sides will now be
energised to make the most of the last few days of the campaign
and try and persuade the undecided voters of the merits of their
respective campaigns."
The fate of the United Kingdom is in the balance after a
YouGov poll in the Sunday Times put the pro-independence camp
slightly ahead for the first time this year and led to a fall in
the pound and British share prices.
Sterling held near a 10-month low on Tuesday.
The late surge by the "Yes" campaign led by Alex Salmond's
Scottish National Party, the ruling party in Edinburgh, makes a
break-up - long seen as a pipedream - a distinct possibility.
In an attempt to turn the tide, Britain's most prominent
politicians rushed to offer Scots more powers, steps
nationalists said betrayed panic within the British elite.
Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown, a Scottish
Labour politician vilified by the ruling Conservatives for
presiding over the 2008 economic crisis, proposed a timetable
for the devolution of further powers to the Scottish Parliament.
Prime Minister David Cameron's job could be at risk if Scots
voted for independence in the Sept. 18 referendum. Odds on
Cameron losing his job were cut to 8/1 from 16/1 by Ladbrokes.
Following an independence vote, Britain and Scotland would
face 18 months of negotiations over how to carve up everything
from North Sea oil and the pound to European Union membership
and Britain's main nuclear submarine base.
Cameron has been largely absent from the debate after
conceding that his privileged English background and
centre-right politics mean he is not the best person to win over
Scots, usually more left-wing than the English.
That has left the opposition Labour party with much of the
burden of trying to convince Scots to stick with the union.
Polls show the "No" camp's lead evaporated in late August as
many traditionally unionist Labour voters switched towards
backing independence.
DISUNITED KINGDOM?
Speaking for the unionist campaign in a miners' welfare club
in central Midlothian on Monday evening, Brown said discussions
over further powers would begin the day after a "No" vote, with
legislation put before the British parliament by January 2015.
It would give the Scottish Parliament more power over
welfare, finance, social and economic policy, he said.
"This moves us as close to federalism as we can," said
Brown, one of the only British politicians that nationalist
leader Salmond is said to fear.
"Scotland is already a nation," Brown said. "We are proud of
our history and culture. Do we want to sever all constitutional
links with our friends, our neighbours, our relatives in
England, Wales and Northern Ireland?"
The intervention by Brown, who remains popular in Scotland,
was welcomed by Britain's three main political parties and a
source in Cameron's office.
Speaking to reporters in Edinburgh, Salmond branded Brown's
offer "a-back-of-the-envelope non-plan" and said the unionist
campaign was falling apart ahead of next week's referendum.
"There's actually nothing new in this package whatsoever.
This is a retreading, a repackaging, a re-timetabling of what
they said in the spring," he told reporters in Edinburgh.
"This is a day the 'No' campaign finally fell apart."
Opposition Labour leader Ed Miliband called on people across
the United Kingdom to fly the white-on-blue Scottish Saltire
flag as a gesture of unity with the Scots.
"We want cities, towns and villages across the UK to fly the
Saltire and send a message to Scotland: stay with us," Miliband
said in a statement.
'TOO CLOSE TOO CALL'
The TNS poll of 990 people, carried out between Aug. 27 and
Sept. 4, found a surge in the number who said they were certain
to vote to 84 percent. Among those certain to vote, "No" and
"Yes" were tied on 41 percent compared with 46 percent and 38
percent respectively the previous month.
Women - previously seen as cautious about independence -
showed a strong move towards a "Yes" vote. There was also an
increased likelihood to vote "Yes" amongst those aged under 55.
The proportion of undecided voters rose from 16 percent to
18 percent, implying that implied about 600,000 people intend to
vote but have not decided which way to go.
The independence question has provoked months of impassioned
debate in Scotland from boardrooms to street campaigns.
Proponents of independence say it is time for Scotland to
run its own affairs and choose its own leaders rather than be
ruled from London. An independent Scotland can use its North Sea
oil revenue to create a prosperous and fairer society instead of
the British government's welfare cuts, they say.
Advocates of staying in the union say the country is
stronger as part of a bigger entity and that going it alone
would put it in a precarious economic position.
