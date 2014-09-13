EDINBURGH, Sept 13 Scottish support independence has declined, a poll for Survation showed on Saturday, widening the lead for the pro-union campaign just 5 days before Scotland votes on whether to separate from the rest of the United Kingdom.

A Survation poll on behalf of the pro-union Better Together campaign found support for staying in the United Kingdom was at 54 percent, while 46 percent were planning to vote for independence on Sept. 18, once undecideds were excluded.

Its last poll on Wednesday showed unionists on 53 percent and separatists on 47 percent. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)