GLASGOW, Scotland Aug 5 Support for Scotland to
break away from the rest of the United Kingdom has risen to 40
percent, according to one opinion poll published on Tuesday, as
nationalist leader Alex Salmond headed into a U.S.-style
television debate on secession.
Scotland votes in a Sept. 18 referendum on whether to end
its 307-year union with England, though some polls suggest that
as many as a quarter of Scotland's 4 million voters remain
undecided.
A poll from Ipsos Mori showed support for independence rose
to 40 percent, up 4 percentage points since a similar poll in
June and the highest support that the pollster has yet recorded
for the "Yes" campaign.
Polls show different levels of support for the "Yes"
campaign, although none show the campaign for independence in
the lead and it has struggled to make any headway since the end
of March.
The Ipsos Mori poll found that 54 percent were set to reject
independence, unchanged since June, while 7 percent of the
electorate were still unsure about how they would vote - a 3
point fall.
