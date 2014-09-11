EDINBURGH, Sept 11 Scottish unionists are four points ahead of supporters of independence, a YouGov poll showed just one week before Scots vote in a referendum on whether to split from the United Kingdom.

The YouGov survey for The Times and Sun put supporters of the union on 52 percent, narrowly ahead of supporters of independence on 48 percent, excluding those who said they did not know how they would vote.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout and Guy Faulconbridge, Editing by Angus MacSwan)