EDINBURGH, Sept 13 Support for Scottish independence has risen, a poll for the Sunday Times showed, leaving a referendum on Thursday over whether to split with the rest of the United Kingdom balanced on a knife edge.

The Panelbase poll for the Sunday Times showed a rise in support for independence to 49 percent, up one point since last weekend, with pro-unionists at 51 percent. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)