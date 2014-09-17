EDINBURGH, Sept 17 Scottish support for staying in the United Kingdom is at 53 percent, a poll by Survation showed just hours before Scots vote on Thursday over whether to declare independence.

The Survation poll for the Daily Record showed Scottish support for independence at 47 percent - slightly lower than several other polls on Wednesday.

The survey found that 9 percent of people remain undecided. (Reporting by Alistair Smout, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)