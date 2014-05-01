LONDON May 1 An independent Scotland would
likely hold an investment-grade credit rating but one that is
lower than the rest of the United Kingdom, ratings agency
Moody's said on Thursday.
"While there are significant uncertainties associated with
Scottish arrangements post-independence, an 'A' rating is
perhaps the most likely at the outset, but with risks tilted to
the downside," it said.
Over time Scotland could achieve a higher credit rating,
once it addressed fiscal challenges and investors gained more
confidence in its institutions, Moody's added.
Scottish independence would have little impact on the credit
rating for the rest of the United Kingdom, Moody's said.
(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison)