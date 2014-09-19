LONDON, Sept 19 Royal Bank of Scotland
said it had scrapped plans to move its registered office to
England after Scots voted to remain part of the United Kingdom.
Edinburgh-based RBS was one of five lenders that said last
week it would move headquarters or operations to England if
Scots had voted for independence.
"The announcement we made about moving our registered head
office to England was part of a contingency plan to ensure
certainty and stability for our customers, staff and
shareholders should there be a 'yes' vote. That contingency plan
is no longer required," a spokesman for the bank said.
"Following the result it is business as usual for all our
customers across the UK and RBS."
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Simon Jessop)