LONDON, Sept 19 Royal Dutch Shell CEO
Ben van Beurden on Friday welcomed Scotland's vote against
independence.
"Shell welcomes the decision by the people of Scotland to
remain within the UK, which reduces the operating uncertainty
for businesses based in Scotland," van Beurden said in a
statement.
"Shell will continue to work closely with both the UK and
Scottish governments to help the industry deliver vital energy
supplies through investment in the UK's oil and gas resources.
We look forward to continuing our proud association with
Scotland."
(Reporting by Ron Bousso, editing by William Hardy)