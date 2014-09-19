IMF'S LAGARDE SAYS PURSUING THE "WRONG" POLICIES COULD STOP THE NEW GROWTH MOMENTUM IN ITS TRACKS
LONDON, Sept 19 Credit ratings agency Standard & Poor's said the rejection of independence by voters in Scotland had no impact on its AAA rating for the United Kingdom, nor its stable outlook for the rating.
S&P is the only one of the three main international ratings agencies to have kept the UK at AAA.
Economists said before Thursday's referendum that a vote for independence could have raised questions about the UK's status among the credit rating agencies, given the possibility of Scotland refusing to take on its share of UK debt and questions about how North Sea oil and gas assets would be split. (Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken)
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The world's financial leaders are unlikely to make any reference to trade in their final communique on Saturday because they have been unable to find a wording that would suit the United States, officials with knowledge of the talks said.
DUBAI, March 18, Bahraini Islamic investment bank GFH Financial said on Saturday it had appointed a new chairman and would focus on acquiring financial institutions, infrastructure investments and other strategic assets.