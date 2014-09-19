LONDON, Sept 19 Credit ratings agency Standard & Poor's said the rejection of independence by voters in Scotland had no impact on its AAA rating for the United Kingdom, nor its stable outlook for the rating.

S&P is the only one of the three main international ratings agencies to have kept the UK at AAA.

Economists said before Thursday's referendum that a vote for independence could have raised questions about the UK's status among the credit rating agencies, given the possibility of Scotland refusing to take on its share of UK debt and questions about how North Sea oil and gas assets would be split. (Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken)