LONDON, Sept 10 Standard Lfe on Wednesday
reiterated it could transfer business to England if necessary
after next week's Scottish independence vote, and said it would
have no impact on dividend payments or its London listing.
The plans, first announced in February, could mean the
transfer of pensions, investments, and other savings held by UK
customers to new companies in England.
"In view of the uncertainty around Scotland's constitutional
future, we have put in place precautionary measures which would
help enable us to provide customers with continuity," the
Scottish-headquartered insurer said in a statement.
This would enable transactions with all UK customers outside
Scotland to be in sterling, to be part of the UK tax regime and
to be covered by UK consumer protection and regulatory
requirements, Standard Life said.
The company said regardless of the outcome of the vote, it
would continue to be listed on the London Stock Exchange and
there would be no impact on its dividend policy.
