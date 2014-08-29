* Exposed stocks performing broadly in line with wider index
LONDON, Aug 29 With only weeks to go before
Scotland votes on independence, the stock market is shrugging
off the impact of a potential break-up of the United Kingdom as
investors adopt a wait-and-see attitude rather than seek
protection.
This is as much a reflection of the marginal exposure of UK
stocks to Scotland, with only 12 companies on the FTSE 350 index
based north of the border, as it is about investors' belief that
Scots will prove the pollsters right and vote not to split.
The performance of stocks headquartered in Scotland -
excluding listed investment trusts - has more or less tracked
the broader FTSE 350 since Oct. 15, 2012, the date of the
Edinburgh Agreement on the terms for a referendum on Scottish
independence, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.
The basket of stocks including insurer Standard Life,
soft-drink group AG Barr and engineering firm Weir Group
is up 17.6 percent in that time, compared with a 19.5
percent gain for the FTSE 350.
Several polls have shown support for independence pushing
higher, but the most recent "poll of polls", on Aug. 15, which
was based on an average of the last six polls and excluded
undecided respondents, found support for a breakaway stood at 43
percent against 57 percent for remaining within Britain.
Investors said the impact of a "yes" vote on Sept. 18 was
hard to quantify and therefore hard to trade around, even
disregarding the probability of the outcome.
"There is too much uncertainty to do anything concrete about
it in terms of trading strategies," Veronika Pechlaner, head of
global equities at Ashburton, said.
Strategists and analysts warn that a "yes" vote could mean
big changes ahead for some companies.
Banks such as Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds
have already said that an independent Scotland could
have a significant impact on compliance costs, taxes and credit
ratings, and Scotland's asset-management industry would also be
exposed.
It could also leave a bitter taste for top whisky producer
Diageo - Scotch whisky is Scotland's second-largest
export industry after oil and gas, according to Barclays.
On the other hand, a beneficiary of independence could be
the transport industry, as the "Yes" campaign has pledged to
halve air-passenger tax.
But even taking into account the variety of possible
scenarios, it is hard to avoid the fact that estimated FTSE 350
revenues that come directly from Scotland are around 2 percent
of the total - perhaps too small to trade on.
"It's certainly something that (clients) are interested in
...(but) I wouldn't say there's a lot of action taking place,"
said Ian Scott, strategist at Barclays.
Listed companies with Scottish headquarters include
temporary power provider Aggreko and bus and train
operator FirstGroup.
Scotland-based broker Speirs & Jeffrey said that there were
no trading strategies in place to prepare for the referendum but
that they had opened bank accounts in England and sent out
letters to their clients informing them of contingency measures.
